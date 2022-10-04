SWF League One: Stenhousemuir fall to fourth spot after defeat

The result saw the Warriors fall to fourth spot in the SWF League One table below local rivals Falkirk.

A late goal from a trialist wasn’t enough to mount a late comeback as the Aberdeen side dominated proceedings.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Cameron said of the performance: “If the Glennifer Thistle draw wasn’t a wake-up call for our players, then Sunday certainly was because we were just so flat. That is the best word to describe how we played. We lacked tempo and a wee bit of belief and it led to a really flat performance overall.

Warriors boss Jack Cameron (Photo: Stenhousemuir FC)

"They hit us on the counter and they were clinical. We need to move on from the performance.

"We were unlucky to have picked up a couple of injuries in recent weeks that look longer term but that is no excuse for how we played. We had good trialists involved and on the day we had enough quality on the pitch.

"I do think we are seeing the effect of having a number of players play in new positions due to selection issues. The ones who have come into the side are also probably a few weeks away from actually being ready but that is where we are at the moment.”

Stenhousemuir now face a tough cup tie against top flight opposition on Sunday, with Rossvale the visitors to Ochilview.

