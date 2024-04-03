SWF League One: Leaders Stenhousemuir and Falkirk prepare for exciting post-split fixtures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With three promotion places to the SWF Championship now at stake due to Edinburgh City’s decision to fold its double-winning team mid-season, both district teams know they are within touching distance of the third tier of the national game.

The Warriors currently hold a three-point lead at the summit over second-placed Forfar Farmington, and they are on a stunning run of 15 league matches without tasting defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns sit comfortably in third place, six points ahead of fourth-placed Bonnyrigg Rose. They are only three points off Forfar.

Stenhousemuir go into the split top (Photo: Alex Todd/SportPix)

The run-in starts this Sunday with Falkirk hosting Edinburgh Caley while Stenhousemuir have an off weekend.

Falkirk’s final four fixtures: Edinburgh Caley (H) Sunday, April 7; Forfar Farmington (A) Sunday, April 14; Stenhousemuir (A) Sunday, May 5; Bonnyrigg Rose (H) Sunday, May 12.

Stenhousemuir’s final four fixtures: Bonnyrigg Rose (A) Sunday, April 14; Forfar Farmington (H) Sunday, April 28; Falkirk (H) Sunday, May 5; Edinburgh Caley (A) Sunday, May 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in the regional SWFL East, second-bottom Central Girls host leaders Armadale Thistle at the Inchyra Park. Linlithgow Rose have an off weekend.