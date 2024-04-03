SWF League One: Leaders Stenhousemuir and Falkirk prepare for exciting post-split fixtures
With three promotion places to the SWF Championship now at stake due to Edinburgh City’s decision to fold its double-winning team mid-season, both district teams know they are within touching distance of the third tier of the national game.
The Warriors currently hold a three-point lead at the summit over second-placed Forfar Farmington, and they are on a stunning run of 15 league matches without tasting defeat.
The Bairns sit comfortably in third place, six points ahead of fourth-placed Bonnyrigg Rose. They are only three points off Forfar.
The run-in starts this Sunday with Falkirk hosting Edinburgh Caley while Stenhousemuir have an off weekend.
Falkirk’s final four fixtures: Edinburgh Caley (H) Sunday, April 7; Forfar Farmington (A) Sunday, April 14; Stenhousemuir (A) Sunday, May 5; Bonnyrigg Rose (H) Sunday, May 12.
Stenhousemuir’s final four fixtures: Bonnyrigg Rose (A) Sunday, April 14; Forfar Farmington (H) Sunday, April 28; Falkirk (H) Sunday, May 5; Edinburgh Caley (A) Sunday, May 12.
Meanwhile, in the regional SWFL East, second-bottom Central Girls host leaders Armadale Thistle at the Inchyra Park. Linlithgow Rose have an off weekend.
In the SWFL West, top dogs Dunipace travel to second-placed Drumchapel United, who sit two points behind them in the table.