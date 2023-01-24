SWF League One: Falkirk see out important win over BSC Glasgow to move into second spot

Falkirk manager Craig Tully was delighted with his side seeing out a 3-2 win over BSC Glasgow on Sunday (Photo: Scott Louden)

The Bairns travelled to BSC Glasgow and picked up a 3-2 win, moving them up into second spot in the division on 30 points from 14 outings.

Suzanne Wyatt opened the scoring for Falkirk with Claudia Stewart grabbing the other two goals.

Former Shire and Rossvale manager Tully told the Falkirk Herald: “Considering where we are at the moment, winning is all that matters. It was a good three points for us and we played well.

“The girls showed brilliant character on the day. We were comfortable and we got ourselves 3-1 up.

“When they pulled it back to 3-2 you do worry a little and you can’t help that.

“But we saw the game out in a good way. We missed a barrel-load of chances to finish the match off and the goal they got back was a screamer. We stayed in control.

“The gamesmanship at the end was really impressive and we looked like an experienced side.

“It could have easily been a game that we didn’t win – they have a grass surface and it is a tough away day. We are used to an artificial pitch and that along with the horrible conditions made it a leveller.

“It was bobbly and it was like rolling back the years to when I played football back in the day and that is saying something. It wasn’t ideal.

“Even then BSC Glasgow are a good side anyway so we had to be at our best.”

Falkirk now face bottom club Glennifer Thistle, who have yet to win this campaign, this Sunday at home.