SWF League One: Falkirk proper themselves into second spot after comeback win over St Mirren
Falkirk left it late to seal a stunning comeback win over St Mirren on Sunday to propel them into second spot in the SWF League One table.
After going three goals down just 20 minutes into proceedings, second-half doubles from Eva Rule and Suzanne Wyatt, including a stoppage-time winner, turned the game around.
The Bairns are now one point ahead of third-placed Westdyke as they look to finish in the top two – which offers promotion to the SWF Championship.
"The result is huge for us,” boss Craig Tully told the Falkirk Herald. “It was a game of two halves, that’s for sure. We were three down halfway into the opening half and I made a couple of changes.
"We were three down at half time but I did think that if we got a goal back we would go on to get something from the match, we have that in us. We got that next goal and to be fair, the girls surpassed my expectations.
"I think it was the best I have seen us all season long in that 45 minute spell. We just dominated every area of the pitch and it could have six or seven in our favour by the time the whistle went.”
Former East Stirlingshire manager Tully also hailed the character of his team after producing the stirring comeback victory – against the side that defeated them 5-1 at home only weeks ago.
“The strength the girls showed to go out and get the win was quite something,” the boss added. “It was only a couple of weeks ago that they came to our place and beat us 5-1, and it was a deserved 5-1 win for them.
"It would have been easy to fold but the desire, attitude and belief to go and get something out of the game was just fantastic. It was a pleasure to watch from the side of the park and we are building something here.”
The winning goal came from a Wyatt effort that squirmed under St Mirren goalkeeper Sophie Cannon, who up until that point, looked like she was going to earn the hosts a point.
"We had so many good chances and the goalkeeper honestly made some superb saves, the type that make you think it isn’t going to be your day,” Tully said. “She had a great game.
"It was a shame for her because she made a bit of a howler for the winner and outwith that her performance was top-class.”