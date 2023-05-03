SWF League One: Falkirk head into final day decider against Westdyke knowing a point seals promotion

Craig Tully’s team head into the final post split outing on 56 points from 26 matches in second spot, one point ahead of the Aberdeen club, who travel to Falkirk on Sunday afternoon.

The top two teams in SWF League One win promotion this term, owing to reconstruction of the Championship.

“It will be a great occasion for the league and it should be some spectacle,” Bairns coach Josh Thompson told the Falkirk Herald. “That is half of the feeling of course, from our own perspective, we would have wanted it to be straight-forward.

Falkirk can win promotion to the SWF Championship this weekend if they pick up a point against Westdyke (Photo: Scott Louden)

"But I think we knew once the split fixtures had us paired up, then it was probably going to come down to this match. We have prepared for that and we are ready for it.

"Westdyke have matched us all season long and the games against them so far have been really tight. They are a good team and we are fully aware that if we don’t turn up on the day then we won’t go up.

"We are going into the match to win it and I think it is the old cliche in that if we had to win it, then it would have been earlier to mentally prepare for. A draw is enough but you don’t want to play for that and then lose out.

"We are hoping there will be a decent crowd at the game. Luckily we played Celtic in the Scottish Cup earlier this year so we have experienced that before.”