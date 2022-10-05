SWF League One: Falkirk fall to first defeat of the campaign

After kicking off the campaign with five straight victories, the Bairns were humbled on Sunday afternoon with FC Edinburgh winning 4-0 at the Falkirk Stadium to overtake them in the table.

"Hopefully it was just a bad day at the office,” Tully said of the match. “We’ve had a great start to it was hard to really criticise the team but it was a really poor performance overall and I have to be honest about that.

"I couldn’t put anything specific on to why we were so bad, it was the basic things that all went wrong. We just didn’t compete at all in the first half. We were very sloppy all over the park.

Falkirk Women manager Craig Tully (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

"It almost felt like we had some sort of fear factor in our play and I know they are an experienced side with good players but we shouldn’t be feeling that.

"After the break we were a bit better but by then the game was already done and all four goals were poor ones to concede. It was poor defending rather than great play or great strikes.

"After the game I said I learned a lot about some of the girls. Playing against a better side and losing does let you see things you may not have unearthed beforehand.

"We probably should have been less focused on attacking them and accepted that we needed to dig in.”

