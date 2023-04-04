SWF League One: Falkirk and Stenhousemuir learn final five, with a derby to kick off post-split fixtures

Falkirk's Ellie Roberts looks to beat Stenhousemuir's Shantel Paterson during the first meeting between the sides this campaign (Photo: Alex Todd/Sportpix)

The Bairns host the Warriors this Sunday at the Falkirk Stadium, with kick-off at 4pm, as both sides look to win promotion to the SWF Championship.

Edinburgh are 13 points ahead in top spot and they are all but league winners already, but second a second-placed finish also is an automatic promotion place this campaign, owing to the Championship’s expansion plans to host ten teams.

Scottish Women’s Football chief executive officer Aileen Campbell said: “The move to four national leagues in women’s football in Scotland above our regional SWFL is a sign of the rapid growth in our game and League One has been an absolutely fantastic advert for that this season, with growing exposure in the local and national press.

Falkirk goalkeeper Rachel Pirie was on top form during the last meeting between the sides at Ochilview (Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix)

“There will clearly be some fairly intense competitive ties to come in the remaining five games as we find out who will secure promotion to the Championship and who will be relegated to the regional divisions. Best of luck to all the League One teams for those final games.”

Fixtures

Falkirk’s final five: Stenhousemuir (H), St Mirren (A), Edinburgh Caledonia (A), FC Edinburgh (H), Westdyke (H).