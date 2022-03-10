SWF Championship South: Falkirk fight back to draw against Warriors

After the 1-1 draw, it is ‘as you were’ in the bottom-table spit, with Falkirk one point ahead of the Warriors on 19 points after 17 matches.

Speaking to the Herald, boss Craig Muir was pleased with his side’s second-half performance but not so with the first.

He said: “They had us on the back foot in the first half and, although they didn’t create an awful lot, neither did we.

Ellie Roberts scored the Bairns equaliser ten minutes from time (Pic: Ian Sneddon)

"We were a wee bit slow to second balls too and didn’t match them as much as I would like.

"Going into the second half, we dominated the match and we were fantastic.

"If we didn’t get the goal to level, I would have felt like we were robbed, although the draw was probably the fair result.”

After scoring a hat-trick two weeks ago, 19-year-old Ellie Roberts stole the show for Falkirk, scoring the leveller.

"It was a really well-worked goal, which was as pleasing as anything,” said Muir.

“Ellie's strongest attribute is her pace on and without the ball. We put her on the right side to work the ball to her and it paid off.

“Eva Rule came off the bench and weighted a perfect pass through.

“It’s funny, because she has only been with us for a few weeks but she has staked a claim as one of our most important players already in terms of how we want to play.”

Falkirk now travel to SWPL2 side Stirling University in the Scottish Women’s Cup fourth round on Thursday night, hoping to cause a shock.

The tie will also see the winners face SWPL1 champions Glasgow City in a glamour tie.

Muir said the chance to play the 15-time league winners, filled with current and ex-Scotland internationals, is a one-time opportunity for most players at this level.