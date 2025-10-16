Swansea City loanee Kyrell Wilson reckons new-look Falkirk attack suits Bairns

Swansea City loanee Kyrell Wilson reckons Falkirk’s revamped attack will only get better after an impressive showing last time out against Rangers before the international break.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns drew 1-1 at home with the Ibrox side but should have won after dominating for long spells. Boss John McGlynn handed winger Wilson an immediate start after his return from injury in that one, with the 20-year-old playing alongside Ethan Williams at No 10 and Calvin Miller on the other wing in behind striker Ross MacIver.

"We tried a new attacking line-up against Rangers and I think it worked really well,” Wilson said. “We are building relationships still and I think that second nature when you know what someone else is going to do is coming soon. I am loving being at Falkirk and I think we have a good thing going. I’ve learned so much already playing men’s football. The speed of play, going up big defenders, there is so much I am picking up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the trip to Motherwell this Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, Wilson revealed that the two-week break has allowed him to build up his fitness after returning from injury. Having netted the matchwinner away to Aberdeen off the bench on his debut, the winger found himself out of action days later.

Swansea City loanee Kyrell Wilson has impressed so far on his two Falkirk starts (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

He said: “Ideally we would have wanted our next game sooner after a good performance but for me personally it wasn’t the worst thing getting more time to build myself up again.

"I’ve had a good period now to rest and recover. I think it will take me a couple of games still to get back to 100 per cent. I’ve not been able to do much on my leg.

On facing Jens Berthel Askou’s side – who have earned plaudits for their attacking, free-flowing performances so far this term – Wilson says that Falkirk will be looking to play their game against the Fir Park outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re here to show the other teams what we are about,” he said. “We have been in every game really expect the Hearts one. I think we have showed we can play at this level but we need the results to back that up now. Motherwell have played some good stuff but we have our plan to combat what they do and play our game. It’s just like any other match for us – we want to exploit their weak areas but they will be thinking the same as us.