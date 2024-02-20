Sustainable Shire see the benefit of ReWork project as club helps save 15,000kg of CO2e

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Falkirk club, which has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2025, has supported various foundations and charities across the UK by saving them funds that would have gone towards furnishing important areas instead of allowing them to invest further into their communities.

Through ReWork, the estimated saving (based on used furniture sales) is in the region of £28,000.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Shire’s chief executive officer Fraser Cromar commented: “Through the Shire in the Community ReWork Project, we are delighted to say we have been able to help a number of foundations both here in Scotland and further south in England, and as a result, we have saved them funds that would have gone towards furnishing important areas instead of allowing them to invest further into their communities.

(Photo: John Devlin)

“On top of this, by using fantastic condition re-used furniture, we have been able to further progress our pledge for a greener tomorrow by offsetting approximately 15,000kg of CO2e that would otherwise end up in landfill.

“We are less than 12 months into our new journey, but we are already making a major impact. Sometimes football is a voice and a vehicle for the greater need, putting rivalry to one side.

"We also have a focus on what is needed today in order for us to have a tomorrow and to support tomorrow's generation. This leads us to our environmental needs and the promises and pledges made.”

​The Shire secured an impressive victory on the road last weekend in the Scottish Lowland Football League, defeating Berwick Rangers 2-1 at Shielfield.

In what was a comeback win for Pat Scullion’s side, goals from Scott Honeyman and Luke Rankin sealed the three points, which moves the Falkirk club within three points of Gala Fairydean Rovers in 15th position.