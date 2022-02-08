Jaze Kabia has an effort at goal (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

After what could only be described as pretty poor first half, after the break Martin Rennie’s side kicked into gear and goals from Jaze Kabia, Craig McGuffie and Anton Dowds sealed a deserved victory.

Falkirk nearly had a lead seconds into the match. Anton Dowds was fed through on goal and his powerful effort forced a diving save from goalkeeper David Hutton.

The away side had all of the early possession but nearly gave away a cheap goal on 12 minutes, ex-Bairn Connor Sammon reacted quickly to sneak in behind and should have rounded Robbie Mutch.

It was quick and decisive movement from the Falkirk goalkeeper who covered his box well.

The Irishman then had another quality chance which he should have buried.

He peeled away at the near post and connected perfectly with a driven cross, only to guide it just past the post.

The frustrations were beginning to show for the Bairns and on the 20 minute mark Kabia’s long range effort from 35-yards went closer to the corner flag than the goal.

Dowds soon after should have done better from the angle, firing straight into Hutton’s hands.

The match was littered with lethargic play and Hearts loanee Euan Henderson took advantage of a lapse in concentration to go through one-on-one.

Luckily for the Bairns his effort was straight at Mutch.

Kabia should have given Falkirk the lead on the half hour mark when he was played in by a pinpoint Leon McCann cross.

The Livingston loanee fired wide on the volley with only Hutton to beat.

Once again, the Bairns backline were nearly caught out. This time it was Paul Watson who tried to play the offside trap, and he was lucky Alloa somehow managed to mess up a two-on-one situation.

The Wasps finished the first half strongly with Steven Boyd going close with a shot from a lofted cross.

Minutes into the second half the deadlock was broken by the Bairns in front of a sizeable travelling support.

Kabia found space on the edge of the opposition box and placed an effort into the far corner on 50 minutes.

It was soon two for Falkirk when McGuffie’s low driven free kick arrowed into the bottom corner on 58 minutes. The powerful effort left Hutton with no chance.

New signing Leigh Griffiths came on for his Falkirk debut with the away side well in control.

Falkirk made it three on 78 minutes through Dowds header on the goal line. It could have been Paul Watson’s goal as powered a header from a corner, but the ball bounced back off the post straight into the striker.