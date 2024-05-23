Sudden death of Falkirk FC board member and company secretary Gordon Wright
and live on Freeview channel 276
Falkirk-born Gordon Wright, who was a former pupil of Lauriston Primary School and Graeme High School, has played a key role as a member of many of Falkirk FC’s supporters’ groups and was a lifelong Bairn.
Sadly, the club confirmed via a statement today, Thursday, May 23, that Wright had passed away aged 61.
“Everyone at Falkirk Football Club is devastated to announce that board member and company secretary Gordon Wright has sadly passed away at the age of 61,” it read.
“Gordon joined the board in 2020 and has been instrumental in every single improvement made at the club over these last few years.
"He was a hard-working, diligent, and thoughtful colleague, who had become a good friend to many around the club, known for his gentle manner, good humour, eternal optimism and unique dress sense.
"Born in Falkirk and a former pupil of Laurieston PS and Graeme High, Gordon was a lifelong Bairn.
"He was a member of the Patrons Group, Falkirk Supporters Society and Falkirk Heritage Trust, and his passion for the club saw him selflessly dedicate countless hours for its betterment."
They added: “We cannot thank him enough for his dedication and loyal service. He will forever be fondly remembered and badly missed as a friend, volunteer, board colleague and fellow fan.
“At this saddest of times our thoughts and deepest condolences go to Gordon’s wife Joyce, his parents Ian and Margaret, his three brothers and all his wider family and friends.”
Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn, speaking on social media, added: “I am so sorry to hear that Gordon has passed away so suddenly, it was only a few weeks ago was speaking to him at the (Falkirk FC) Recognition awards.
"He was a good friend of my late husband at school. My thoughts and prayers are with Gordon's family and of course his wider family at Falkirk FC.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.