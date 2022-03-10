Stuttering Shire lose late goal to draw against Braves

It has been a season of what could have been so far for the Falkirk side, having drawn the most matches out of any team in the division, with eight so far this campaign.

Defender Andy Rodden hit home a goal-of-the-season contender to open the scoring for the hosts in the first half, driving forward from left-back and unleashing a powerful long-range strike into the top corner.

But despite chances from the likes of St Mirren loanee Kieran Offord, Shire only picked up a point, with their visitors from Motherwell scoring ten minutes from full-time through substitute Amaury Testa.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shire's Kieran Offord rounds Chris Henry looking to score (Pictures: Scott Louden)

Ure said: “We missed a few good opportunities and we should have been tidy in front of goal, but instead we rushed things.

“At least we are making chances, which is a good thing, but it is annoying as we have drawn at home again when we possibly could have picked up three points.

“It’s all about fine margins and we were really unfortunate again not to win, so it was a learning experience for our young squad.”

He added: “Andy’s goal was excellent and a moment of real quality. He has that in him to score goals like that.”

Dean Watson drives forward with the ball

He was irked by Braves’ leveller, saying he had reason to believe it was offside.

“A good few people have stated it was offside and they all had a good view of it,” he claimed.

“These are people I trust, so I am inclined to go with their opinion and judgement.

“It’s been a season like that for us so far when I’ve sat after a good few matches and rued little things that have maybe went against us.”

Shire players exit the pitch at full time

Shire now face another home game, hoping to pick up three points this time around against second-bottom club Gretna 2008.

Ure said: “I’ve seen lots of them and they have the potential to be a decent side in this league. Sometimes they pull out a performance and we have to be wary of that.