Stuart Hunter: Bo'ness United 'bang on it' in 4-2 win over Cowdenbeath

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter says his players “were bang on it” during their 4-2 Scottish Lowland Football League victory over Cowdenbeath last Saturday.

That win at Newtown Park keeps the BU sitting in fifth spot, just five points behind second-placed Cumbernuald Colts who have played two games more, and Hunter reckons that is good going.

"We’re still within touching distance,” he said. “East Kilbride (in first) are probably a wee bit away from everyone else at the top. We played them last Wednesday night (4-3 defeat) and we certainly gave them a run for their money, we put up a good fight.

“When you look at the league table, you have to be pleased with where we are at the moment.

Tom Grant celebrates scoring for BU (Photo: Alan Murray)

“It was a great win. Cowdenbeath are a good side. They are strong and combative. Our players were bang on it. In this league, you have to be up for it or you lose out, it is simple as that.

“Two our goals were brilliant individual strikes. Ryan Porteous joined us in the summer and got another two goals for us too. There was a fair bit to be happy about.”

Hunter added: “Our goal is to push into that top four/five teams and stay there come the end of the season. That would be progress for us. That is something we can look at and actually say ‘look we finished mid-table last season and we improved’ and that is what our goal is, to keep improving.

"This club is used to winning things, and I believe we can do that. But it does take time and the Lowland League is a hell of thing to actually go out and win. It takes a lot to go the distance. There are so many difficult teams to content with.

(Photo: Alan Murray)

The BU now travel to Falkirk this Saturday (3pm kick-off) to face East Stirlingshire on league duty.

Ahead of that clash, Hunter said: “It is local derby with a wee added edge to it because of that. It is a huge park at Falkirk and we need to be aware of that. We will need to up for it again and we are under no illusions that it will be tough to come out with the three points.