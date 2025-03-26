Stuart Hunter: Belief is key for Bo'ness United in Lowland League Cup final

Stuart Hunter says belief is key for Bo’ness United (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stuart Hunter says his Bo’ness United side need to believe they can beat East Kilbride this Sunday.

The Newtown Park side face off against the high-flyers in this season’s Lowland League Cup final at Broadwood.

And they go into the match as clear outsiders, with Mick Kennedy’s side closing in on the Lowland League title.

The BU lost previously in the 2022 and 2023 cup final to EK.

"We need to have that belief that we can beat them,” BU boss and club icon Hunter said.

"That is first bit. Nothing else matters if you don’t have that mind you, and I think we do. We’ve lost 4-2 to them and beat them 2-0 in our previous two games.

"We’ve seen recently other teams get at them recently. Cumbernauld Colts got a good result against them.

"It is 11 v 11. They possess clear quality and we know that. But I think Bo’ness are a really good side too when we reach our height.

"We believe we can go there and win the cup. That’s the mentality.”

Hunter reckons that lifting the cup and sealing the club’s first trophy since promotion to the Lowland League would turn the BU’s season from an “average to poor” one into a “pretty decent” one.

He added: “We’re in football to win things. Winning the Lowland League is a tough ask but the cups are real target. It’s been a frustrating season.

"It’s been an average to poor season for me. We can do better than where we are in the league. But if you can win a cup then it becomes a pretty decent season.”