Stranraer 1 Falkirk 1: Your views

Here's what the Falkirk fans had to say after seeing the Bairns held to a 1-1 draw in the south-west.

Marshall Fleming: "A draw!!!! A bleeding draw against bottom of the league part-timers, Rovers took full advantage of today’s result."

Alan Bennie: "We never got to grips with the conditions and the park. Stranraer played into our faces and we struggled. But it's a point and we move on."

Keith Kleinman: "Poor display I know that the pitch was bad but we should have done better two points dropped."

Chris Hynd: "Conditions were a leveller but never had control of the game at any time."

Christopher Nelson: "Never got going the pitch was a riot still they got in our faces our midfield was poor only player with pass marks was Todd he should off buried the chance though."

John Fairley: "Normal comment is about a poor first half but on Saturday the second was even worse. The pitch was in terrible condition and made passing the ball on the grass was most difficult and not to common in modern football, that said it was the same for both teams and Stranraer coped better and we escaped with a point."

Ccraig Cruickshanks: "Atrocious is the only word to describe that."

William Laing: "Poor display all round today. Hopefully just a bad day at office."

Callum Graham: "Rubbish."

John Watt: "Should have kept the same team as Tuesday."

@albabairn: "Winning in the cup means nothing when you can't beat the bottom of the league side. Another season in the seaside leagues beckon."