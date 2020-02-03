Falkirk line up vs Stranraer. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Stranraer 1 Falkirk 1: 90 minutes in 19 images

The Bairns were held at Stranraer but here's a pictorial match report from Michael Gillen's images on Saturday afternoon.

MATCH REPORT: Stranraer 1 Falkirk 1

Callum Ferrie was signed and placed on the bench. Picture: Michael Gillen.

1. Stranraer 0 Falkirk 0

Callum Ferrie was signed and placed on the bench. Picture: Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Declan McManus fired a blank for the second consecutive Saturday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

2. Stranraer 0 Falkirk 0

Declan McManus fired a blank for the second consecutive Saturday. Picture: Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Michael Doyle takes a first half throw. Picture: Michael Gillen.

3. Stranraer 0 Falkirk 0

Michael Doyle takes a first half throw. Picture: Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
David McMillan couldn't convert this first half chance, denied by Max Currie. Picture: Michael Gillen.

4. Stranraer 0 Falkirk 0

David McMillan couldn't convert this first half chance, denied by Max Currie. Picture: Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5