Stranraer 0 Falkirk 3: Your Views

Here's what you had to say after Falkirk's return to form in the south west.

John Fairley: "Hopefully the sack Ray McKinnon fans will get off his back if the momentum continues well done lads. Happy times COYB"

Around 300 Falkirk fans made the trip. Picture: Michael Gillen.

@Drew_FFC76: "Brilliant Performance and Brilliant result, more of the same in the next 2 games and we'll be top of the league in a couple weeks time nae bother"

Born a Bairn, Die a Bairn: "Bloody brilliant!!!"

Robert Haston: "Great performance, but could and should have scored a barrel load."

Rab Mullin: "A great team display today, long may this continue."

Derek Easton: "Finally, we're back!"

@jcstewart60: "In Lanzarote watched on Falkirk TV. A big improvement over the last few away performances. More playing to feet making alot of chances but not making them count. a bit of work on the training field required."

Andy Carruthers: "Good win but the chances we miss are a nightmare we should have had double we will get punished against the better teams keep missing chances but well done to ray and the boys great result."

Alan Bennie: "Great display and Ray's change of system works."

Alister Tetsill: "Ace"

Grant Elliot: "Great to finally win and score away from home. Now all they have to do is keep it going starting with 3 points next week at home to East Fife."

William Laing: "Hope it continues #COYB"

Davy Turnbull: "Should have been five up at half-time but at least we're creating chances."

Daryl Mullen: "First win away in the league and another clean sheet, lots of positives to take from the game. Morgaro Gomis with the Cubans sparked after 10 minutes."