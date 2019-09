Ray McKinnon praised his side for scoring their first away goals of the season.

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell was emphatic his side would get out of their four game slump.

Stevie Farrell. Picture: Michael Gillen

MATCH REPORT: Stranraer 0 Falkirk 3

HOW IT HAPPENED: Story of Stranraer 0 Falkirk 3

LEAGUE TABLE: Ladbrokes SPFL League One