Stranraer 0 Falkirk 3 : An away goal at last, and then some

David McMillan scored Falkirk's first away goal of the league season as the Bairns fired a treble.

But it could have been quite a lot more more. Falkirk dominated the match and limited Stranraer to just one chance and should have converted many more of the chances created.

Ray McKinnon. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Frustrations have been voiced over a conservative approach to games away from The Falkirk Stadium this season, but the reins came off at Stair Park, but the chances followed even if the goals didn't, much as Declan McManus and company tried.

The on-loan Ross County man appears desparate to notch for the Bairns again but despite his efforts he just couldn't force one in at Stranraer though Morgaro Gomis and Charlie Telfer added to McMillan's opener.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Stranraer v Falkirk matchday blog

To claim more could have been scored after a 3-0 win might be churlish but the Bairns were a dominant force in the first half but couldn't find the net as much as their chances merited while Gregor Buchanan and Mark Durnan kept Mark Stewart and Cameron Elliott quiet with much difficulty.

McMillan and the Bairns are celebrating

As early as the second minute Falkirk were testing Max Currie in the home goal and he was up to the test. Aidan Connolly had a great drive boudn for the top corner clawed out and then McMillan fired the rebound over.

Stranraer's only chance followed shortly afterwards when former Shire and Stenhousemuir man Andy Stirling curled a cross to the back-post and James Hilton slid in but was just short of connecting. It was the wake-up call that Falkirk needed and the Bairns did not look back.

A Michael Doyle cross on the right is onto the head of McManus but he was well marshalled by Scott Robertson and nudged out of it. However the Bairns were not to be defied for long and McMillan stooped to tuck a header in from a Louis Longridge cross, just inside the post. A precision header that left Max Currie scrambling but unable to keep the score down.

From that point there was only one team in it and play forcused on the west side of Stair Park and Falkirk attacks. The ball wouldn't fall though despite Connolly twice going close and chances falling to McMillan and Morgaro Gomis who should both have added to the scoreline before the break.

The fans enjoyed their first trip to Stranraer since 2014 - and a better result. Picture: Michael Gillen.

LEAGUE TABLE: Ladbrokes SPFL League One

Charlie Telfer scored the Bairns second but required a half-time fitness test after a blow to his left ankle for the second consecutive week.

He stayed on though and nothces the Bairns second to ease nerves after more frustrations in front of goal in the second half.

Gregor Buchanan is another showing eagerness to covnert for the team, and after being robbed of a goal against Dumbarton by Declan McManus, the striker again denied him, only after 51 minutes he didn't get it himself either. The ex-Aberdeen forward knocked the captain's goal-bound effort onto the bar from a yard out and the rebound fell on the wrong side of the line for the Bairns.

Charlie Telfer notched the Bairns second. Picture: Michael Gillen

Mark Durnan volleyed another corner kick change well wide before Telfer eased the nerves with a slaloming run and composed finish on 66 minutes.

Job done, and the points almost certainly safe, the scorer was quickly withdrawn for treatment to his ankle.

The Bairns weren't finished though as Morgaro Gomis swept a stunner into the top corner from 25 yards out, to rival Michael Doyle and give some of the adoring supporters behind the goal something to look forward to when they get home and the highlights go live at midnight.

Att: 549