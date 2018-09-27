Strange cup final pits two Central Academy teams against each other

In a unique situation, Central Girls Football Academy could not fail to win the League Cup with both sides coming from the Central Academy.

Successfully through the qualifying stages, the teams lined up at Broadwood Stadium to decide on which shelf the trophy was to displayed at Inchyra Park.

The Central teams play in different leagues and wouldn’t normally play each other outwith cup ties and given the chances of that happening should be slim they ended up playing each other in the Scottish Cup as well as the weekend’s League Cup.

The Legends held the edge with victory in the Scottish Cup and were favourites to repeat the win in the League Cup final.

The players train together and are familiar to individual skills and team play. As expected the smaller Legends looked to hold the ball and use passing and technical ability to create chances whereas the older 13s looked to press and use their physical advantage.

Early play saw the Legends push forward, however the 13s looked swift on the counter attack. The Legends managed to take the lead through Lexi and looked the better side, but an equaliser from Harriot came when a misplaced pass allowed the counter to reap full reward. The Legends took the lead as Lexi turned the defender and struck high into the top corner to leave the keeper Aurora routed to the spot.

The game was wrapped up in the second half when Joanne was on hand to tap in from close range for what was to be the winner,

The Legends previously won the Fiona Brown 1 League prior to summer and are currently in the Performance League. The 13s for the most part are now playing 11-a-side at U15s with Central and preparing for 201