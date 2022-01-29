Storm Malik damages Falkirk Stadium; East Stirlingshire match off

Parts of the roof and the surrounding fencing area have been damaged due to the poor weather conditions.

With fears for spectator safety, the Lowland League match has been called off.

Falkirk’s trip to Montrose is set to go ahead – despite the yellow weather warning.

On social media, Montrose confirmed the match is going ahead as planned: “The wind has died down considerably in Montrose, and the latest forecast received from the Port Authority indicates that conditions will improve as the day goes on.

“We have consulted with Police Scotland & Falkirk and have agreed that as things stand, the game will proceed.”

(Pictures by Scott Louden)