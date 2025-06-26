Stirlingshire Cup group stage round-up: Falkirk and Stenhousemuir progress

Matches were in a round-robin format of 60 minutes per game with one spot in the final up for grabs from each of the two groups.

The Bairns, who won last season’s edition, found themselves in Group B with the Shire and Alloa Athletic while Stenny were in Group A with Dumbarton and Stirling Albion.

John McGlynn’s side got off to a slow start at the Falkirk Stadium in the early kick-off, drawing 0-0 with the Wasps. They did however manage to prevail in the penalty shoot-out.

And they followed that up with a 2-0 win over Pat Scullion’s Shire in the afternoon to seal their spot in the final. Barney Stewart and an own goal sealed the win.

In Group B’s other outing, Alloa Athletic edged out the Shire 2-1. Mark Docherty scored from the spot for the Lowland League side.

In Group A, Stenny got off to a great start with a 2-0 win over the Sons thanks to goals by Corey O’Donnell and Michael Anderson.

They followed up that match with another win, defeating the Binos 2-1 with Euan O’Reilly and Finlay Gray on the scoresheet, earning them the second spot in the final.

In the other Group A outing, a Dale Carrick double handed Stirling Albion a 2-0 win over Dumbarton.

