Stirlingshire Cup: Competition returns with holders Stenhousemuir, Falkirk and East Stirlingshire all included

The Stirlingshire Cup is back - Stenhousemuir are the current holders (Photo: Craig Halkett)

A historic cup competition is set to make a stunning return this year – with district trio Stenhousemuir, Falkirk and East Stirlingshire included.

The Stirlingshire Cup will make its return in the new season, having last been played during the 2015/16 season when the competition was left unfinished. The current champions are Stenhousemuir, with the Warriors having beaten the Shire in the last final at Ochilview on penalties after a 1-1 draw back in 2015.

And now, nearly ten years later, the coveted trophy will be up for grabs next year after the group stage are played throughout the new campaign, with the two top-finishers earning a final spot – with that match set to take place in early 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fixture information

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk and East Stirlingshire face off against each other in the Stirlingshire Cup back in 2011 (Photo: John Devlin)

The competition, organised by the Stirlingshire Football Association, is open to senior clubs in Stirlingshire, Clackmannanshire and Dunbartonshire and local trio Stenhousemuir, Falkirk and East Stirlingshire are joined by Alloa Athletic, Stirling Albion and Dumbarton.

In Group One, the Wasps will take face off against near neighbours the Binos with Pat Scullion’s Shire side included. In Group Two, holders Stenny will take on the Bairns and the Sons.

Group One fixtures: Alloa v Stirling Albion; East Stirlingshire v Alloa; Stirling Albion v East Stirlingshire. Group Two fixtures: Falkirk v Dumbarton; Stenhousemuir v Falkirk; Dumbarton v Stenhousemuir.

‘Delighted to be back’

“We’ve been working on resurrecting the Stirlingshire Cup for almost a year now, so it’s very satisfying to have it finally come to fruition,” Stirlingshire FA president Kenny Jamieson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The competition is over 140 years old and the trophy itself is quite magnificent. We are all really looking forward to a great Stirlingshire Cup competition and wish all six teams the very best of luck.”

Falkirk won the inaugural competition – which is one of Scottish footballs oldest – in the 1883/84 season and holds the record for most wins at 32. The Shire are in second spot on 21 trophy lifts. Dumbarton make the top three with 16 successes.

A look back

The last Stirlingshire Cup final took place during the 2014-15 season on Tuesday, July 14 at Ochilview. Stenhousemuir, led by now-assistant boss Brown Ferguson, lifted the splendid trophy after a penalty shoot-out victory over Craig Tully’s East Stirlingshire.

In what was a precursor for a first round Challenge Cup tie that was set to take place later that month between the sides, it was the visitors who started the stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After just 12 minutes, Shire veteran Andy Kay fired home from 12 yards, latching onto a cut back from Lloyd Kinnaird.

In an exciting encounter, which saw both sides miss big chances, the Warriors eventually levelled with seven minutes remaining through Alan Smith.

He powered a header home from close range to make it 1-1, with the cross coming from fans’ favourite Ross Meechan, who is still at the club, having helped Stenny seal a first ever league title last term.