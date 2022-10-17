Stirling Albion defeat a hard one to take, says Stenhousemuir boss Swift

Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion 15/10/22 League Two Stenny manager Stephen Swift

League leaders Stirling Albion came into the match at Ochilview as division’s form side and they got off to a perfect start after just three minutes.

Dale Carrick put them ahead after he wriggled free in a crowed penalty box to slot home.

Nat Wedderburn then levelled for the Warriors with a well-placed strike from a corner on 39 minutes – but Stirling won the match late on with goals from Paul McLean and Aaron Dunsmore in the final ten minutes sealing the three points.

“I was gutted,” Swift said of the result. “The final scoreline of 3-1 looked very cruel on Stenhousemuir in my opinion. We didn’t start the match well which was annoying because we warned the players about that happening due to the way Stirling Albion have played early on in matches this year. We saw that first hand earlier in the season at their place, so to see Dale Carrick dart through and be able to score in the way he did was really frustrating.

“After that we did well and the response was something I couldn't fault. In football terms we dominated the rest of the first half and Matty Yates forced a brilliant save. Nat Wedderburn managed to grab a goal for us and going into the second half I told the guys to just do more of the same.

“Both teams were a little cagey after the break and the match had 1-1 written all over it. They had a few half chances and Euan O’Reilly was unlucky with one ball across the box that forced their goalkeeper into another decent save.

“The important goal from them came from a great delivery but it was an own goal from Ross Forbes, who sliced it into the net and that has happened a few times this season.

"The truth is our defensive record isn’t good enough. Eleven goals in five matches isn’t going to get us to where we want to be come the end of the season. Middle to front we are playing well and we are in a decent position.

“We threw caution to the wind after that goal with the hope that you don’t get caught out but we did unfortunately. It was never a 3-1 game and I think we deserved something from the game. When you defend poorly however that can happen.

"Our centre-backs weren’t as good as Stirling Albion’s were. That is harsh but it is the truth.”

Stenhousemuir now have a break from league duty this Saturday. They take on East Fife in the Scottish Cup second round.

Swift is hoping that his team can use the occasion to shore up at the back.

The Warriors beat the Fifers 2-0 last month at Bayview in the league with Euan O’Reilly grabbing both goals that night.

He said ahead of the match: “The first thing we need to address is how we stop conceding goals. We will create chances and play well but we can’t focus on scoring three or four goals in order to win a game of football. I want us to be more resolute.

“It is a competition we want to do well in and is against a team we know all about already. We’ll prepare like we always do.”