Stirling Albion 1-2 Falkirk: Super sub Gary Oliver nets late winner for Bairns to edge them closer to League One title

09-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STIRLING. Forthbank Stadium. Stirling Albion FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 28. SPFL cinch League One.

The Bairns were punished for a sloppy start early on at Forthbank with the hosts edging themselves in front after eight minutes when captain Paul McLean slammed home in the box.

And it could have been two soon after when Brad Spencer managed to halt Dale Hilson’s goalbound effort from the edge of the area.

But the visitors then levelled through star man Callumn Morrison on 17 minutes when the winger did well to control the ball and fire home from Liam Henderson’s knock down.

Stirling then went close again when Callum Crane saw an effort crash off the post with Sam Long left helpless.

In an end to end first half, Falkirk were then next to go close when Ryan Shanley forced Blair Currie into a great save when he headed Finn Yeats’ cross toward goal.

Towards the break, the visitors did finally begin to take some sort of control, with Morrison going close while Liam Henderson saw a header from a corner kick crash off the post

In the second half, the hosts once again started brightly. Cameron Clark fired over early on while Jordan McGregor saw a volley just miss the target from a deep cross.

But Falkirk then got into gear and neat play eventually saw Aidan Nesbitt attempt an overhead kick on the hour mark.

Substitute Gary Oliver then forced Currie into an outstanding stop when he flicked on at the near post, with his effort looking like it was destined for the back of the net.

And the forward, who has now netted five times after coming on off the bench this campaign in the league, eventually found a late winner for John McGlynn’s side – latching into Ross MacIver’s touch and finishing expertly past Currie with two minutes to go.

Teams

Stirling Albion: Currie, McGeachie, Clark, McLean (8’), McGregor, Carrick, Leitch, McPake, Milne, Hilson, Crane.

Subs: Weir, Cummins, Molotnikov, Moore, Banner, Offord, Cooper, Spence, Petrie.

Falkirk: Long, Yeats, Henderson, Donaldson, McCann, Spencer, Tait, Nesbitt, Miller, Shanley, Morrison (17’).

Subs: Hogarth, McGinn, Agyeman, MacIver, Oliver, Bisland, Ross, Mackie.

Referee: Euan Anderson.