Stirling Albion 1-2 Falkirk: Another late Brad Spencer winner sends Bairns clear at top

League 1 leaders Falkirk extended their advantage at the top as they defeated Stirling Albion 2-1 at Forthbank on Saturday afternoon.

21-10-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. STIRLING. Forthbank Stadium. Stirling Albion v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 10. SPFL cinch League One.:.

Struggling Edinburgh City picked up an unlikely point at Hamilton Accies, and that coupled with Brad Spencer’s late winner, sees the Bairns two points clear, having yet to taste defeat in ten outings.

John McGlynn’s men got off to the perfect start in front of a massive travelling support in Stirling when Ross MacIver curled home after latching onto a clearance after just five minutes.

Falkirk then searched for a second, and Jordan McGregor did well to block another MacIver effort while Alfredo Agyeman saw a header cleared off the line.

The hosts were defending heroically at this point, with Blair Currie then denying Gary Oliver from close range.

He also pushed wide another MacIver effort after he was found by the onrushing Agyeman.

It looked like it would only be a matter of time until Falkirk grabbed another, but they were hit with a sucker-punch when Aaron Dunsmore poked home.

With only a minute left before the break, the defender took advantage of slack defending to level.

The second period started much like the first, with the Bairns creating chances early on.

On this occasion, substitute Calvin Miller got the better of McGregor out wide and he played in Callumn Morrison, who somehow dragged his effort wide.

The game slowly moved in the hosts favour, with Darren Young’s side the better team for long spells.

However, they didn’t create many clear cut chances with Lewis Milne’s effort on the hour mark the only moment of note.

It looked like Falkirk were going to miss out on extending their lead at the top until Spencer popped up with another crucial goal.

The midfielder was played in by substitute Ethan Ross, who did well to nick the ball from Robbie Leitch on the left-hand side, and he showed great composure to slot home.

It could and should have been three in injury-time when Ross drove forward on the counter, but he elected to shoot when Ola Lawal was free in a better position.