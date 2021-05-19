Steve Clarke names uncapped trio in Scotland's Euro 2020 squad

Scotland boss Steve Clarke (Pic by Getty Images)

Goalkeepers – Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin; Defenders – Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O’Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney; Midfielders – Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull; Strikers – Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Kevin Nisbet.

The Scotland head coach had several key decisions to make after injury robbed him of squad regulars Kenny McLean, Ryan Jack and Oli McBurnie, then UEFA increased the permitted squad size from 23 to 26.

Celtic winger James Forrest returns after missing the recent squads through injury while there is also a place for Newcastle United wide man Ryan Fraser despite his club manager Steve Bruce insisting Scotland would be taking a “gamble” by including him.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet, who earned his first cap against the Faroe Islands in March, has also been rewarded with a place in the squad, alongside fellow Capital player, Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Notable absentees in attack include Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths and Dundee United forward Lawrence Shankland, while Aberdeen defender Andy Considine also misses out despite his recent inclusions after earning his first cap at the age of 33 last year.

The squad will convene next week for a training camp in Spain ahead of friendly fixtures against the Netherlands and Luxembourg, taking place in Portugal on June 2 and 6 respectively, in preparation for the opening Euro 2020 Group D fixture against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14.