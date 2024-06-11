Stephen McGinn: Falkirk invincible captain and St Mirren legend announces retirement
Stephen McGinn has announced his retirement from professional football after capping off a 18-year senior career by leading the Bairns to a historic invincible League One title success.
The 35-year-old midfielder, who joined Falkirk back in the summer of 2022, missed most of last season due to injury but his role in helping the squad clinch the trophy was well documented.
He also led John McGlynn’s men to Hampden during his first season at the club, with the team earning a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.
A St Mirren legend, McGinn had two spells at the Buddies, helped the Paisley club back to the Premiership winning the second tier title back in 2018.
He also lifted another Championship title more recently with Kilmarnock back in 2022 before joining the Bairns.
McGinn also enjoyed spells at Hibs, Shrewsbury Town, Sheffield United, Dundee and Wycombe Wanderers and Watford.
"Congratulations on an incredible career, skipper,” a Falkirk spokesperson said. “Thank you for all you've done in the navy blue. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for whatever comes next. Always a Bairn. Forever a Falkirk Invincible.”
A St Mirren spokesperson added: “St Mirren congratulates Stephen McGinn on a brilliant career after he announced his retirement from professional football. Everyone at St Mirren thanks Stephen for all his contributions and wish him the very best of luck in his next step.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.