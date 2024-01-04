Stephen McGinn: Falkirk dressing room is one of the best I have ever been in throughout my career

Stephen McGinn reckons the current crop at Falkirk has helped create ‘one of the best dressing rooms he has been in’ throughout his illustrious career to date.

Brad Spencer and Stephen McGinn in action for Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns’ skipper, 35, came on as a second-half substitute during the 5-0 win over Stirling Albion last time out and is slowly working his way back to full fitness having been out earlier in the campaign due to a recurring knee issue.

And in the wake of that result, which saw John McGlynn’s men stay five points clear at the top of League One, the ex-Hibs and St Mirren midfielder heaped praise on the squad for what they have achieved so far this season.

"It was amazing to play – it isn’t nice getting used to coming here on a matchday to sit and watch the game in the stand,” he explained. “But the boys have been amazing and they have taken the pressure right off by being so consistent. They have performed so well and it gives you even more hunger to come back ready and be able to add to it. The standard of training is at such a high level.

"It shows in the performances and I have said to the boys that they need to enjoy it, this season, because there are so many bad ones in football. The good ones like this don’t come around often. Looking back 18 months ago, this was a club that wasn’t used to winning here (at home) but we demand wins and performances now. All credit to the boys, they are getting their rewards.

"It is lovely and was easy to come on compared to the 2-1 scoreline against Kelty Hearts not so long ago. It was just nice to get out there again. I’m just appreciative to be out there especially with the lack of reserve fixtures. Nothing beats being out on the park.”

On the Falkirk dressing room, he added: “I’ve tried to not change. I always try to speak to the boys and compliment them – while if I think someone had dropped their standards then I will have a word with them. It is a brilliant dressing room, one of the best I have ever been in. The spirit is there and the fans can see that – it is a pleasure to go in everyday and of course some carry on happens but that is all part of it.

"I have to also give credit to Coll Donaldson. Wearing the captain’s armband during the games has taken him to a new level. Personally, he is having a really special season and the partnership with Tom (Lang) is excellent.”