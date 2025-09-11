Step Up Support partners with Dunipace's 2012s side in bid to back local community and young footballers
A local housing support service has given its backing to Dunipace’s 2012s squad by becoming the team’s front-of-shirt sponsor in a bid to give back to the local community.
As a housing support service dedicated to young people aged 16 and over, Step Up Support understands the importance of creating opportunities that encourage growth, wellbeing and a sense of belonging.
And sponsoring Dunipace’s 2012s allows Step Up to help children and teenagers engage in regular physical activity, learn teamwork, and develop life skills that will serve them long beyond the football pitch.
“Step Up (Housing, Employability & Community Support Services) is thrilled to announce our sponsorship of Dunipace Juniors Football Club as part of our mission to promote healthy living and give back to the community, a spokesperson said. “As a housing support service dedicated to helping young people aged 16 and over, we believe in creating opportunities that support growth, wellbeing, and a sense of belonging. This partnership will help children engage in physical activity, be part of a team, and enjoy learning new skills that will support their future.
“Football offers more than just fun - it builds confidence, teaches resilience, and brings people together. We’re proud to stand alongside Dunipace Juniors in creating a safe, supportive space where young people can thrive on the pitch and beyond. This initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing young people and strengthening community ties, because at Step Up, we know that when we invest in youth, we invest in a brighter future for everyone.”