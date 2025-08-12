Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith hails lethal ‘penalty-box’ striker Dale Carrick after veteran nets winner against Cove Rangers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith hailed lethal ‘penalty-box’ striker Dale Carrick after the veteran made it two goals in two league games for the Warriors.

The 31-year-old ex-Hearts forward, who joined the Ochilview outfit earlier this month from Stirling Albion, scored in Stenny’s opening day defeat to Alloa Athletic and followed that up with another poacher’s goal against Cove Rangers on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that effort - scored in the sixth-minute with Carrick following in to slam home - secured the Warriors’ maiden Scottish League One victory.

Carrick ‘a handful’ up top

“He's a handful,” Naysmith said. “He's a pest, he never stops working. He’s very good at holding the ball up, and he'll get you goals. What was very pleasing for the coaching team was we had actually worked on that move - trying to win the ball back for Ross Taylor and Euan O’Reilly to be in those positions. If we won it and we got the ball to them then it puts their defence in trouble.

“And obviously for the goal we won it back. Ross was high up, but he takes on the left-back or the left-centre-back, gets his shot away, and Dale taps in on the rebound. And if you look at his two goals, they've been in around the six-yard box. I am really, really happy with what he's done. Looking at it the other way, have to watch that we don't overplay him. Last season was probably his last 90 minutes, so we'll have to just watch.”

Reviewing the 1-0 win over full-time Cove, former Scotland full-back Naysmith revealed that the key to his side getting the three points over the line was his options off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend, the Warriors were still down to the bare bones and weren’t able to name any midfielders as substitutes.

Naysmith hails performance

Naysmith said: “It was a difficult game. I thought over the 90 minutes we edged it. I was really happy with the second half performance, how we managed the game. I thought we actually got stronger as the game went on. Darren (Jamieson) had an outstanding save just before half-time. But I thought we limited them to very few chances throughout the game.

“They're a good team, and you've got to do different parts of the game at different times. But I thought what was evident for us was the personnel that we could bring on the pitch. I said this last week, and it was no disrespect to the players that we had on the bench, but last week it was three strikers and we had three defenders.

“But today, with the subs that we had, we could change it to any formation. For the last five minutes, we went to a back three, brought Nicky (Jamieson) on. We had Matty (Aitken) that we could bring on to go to a front two. We had players back, albeit they were limited that they could play for their time. It made a difference to us, and I think that was a big part of how we finished the game stronger.

“We've played two games now at home. I think for the first half last week, and most of the game this week, we've played well. That's the sort of standard that we need to maintain.”