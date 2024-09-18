Stenhousemuir's shocking away form an easy enough fix, reckons boss Gary Naysmith

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith reckons his side put in another strong away performance despite losing out 3-0 at Montrose last Saturday afternoon in Scottish League One.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors have now lost all three of their third tier league outings on the road, but the ex-Scotland international believes fine margins are costing his League Two champions, who are going toe to toe in every match they play having won promotion last term.

On the match, Naysmith told Warriors TV: “It was never a 3-0 game. I was honest enough when we beat Annan Athletic 5-1. That scoreline wasn’t reflective of the match and neither was this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn’t deserve to lose by that scoreline. We started the game really well and didn’t look in much trouble but you have to credit Montrose for punishing us in moments.

"The lads dropped a little too deep for my liking because we lost those two goals and towards the end of the first half there was no doubt that Montrose were the better team.

“We changed the shape at half time and got at them and made it really competitive. I actually thought we were the better team in the second half. Blair (Alston) has had a shot cleared off the line.

"The boys huffed and puffed but kept going. The third goal is the annoying one – it changes the outlook of the result and it looks like a drubbing but it wasn’t really.”

The boss added: “All three games away from home that we have lost, all of them have been really close and we could have taken something from each game. We need to learn to not give away cheap goals.”