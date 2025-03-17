Stenhousemuir's point against Kelty Hearts an important one, says boss

Stenhousemuir striker Corey O’Donnell heads just over the bar as his side searched for an opener v Kelty (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith says he was happy with an “important” point gained after a 0-0 stalemate with Kelty Hearts on Saturday afternoon at Ochilview.

The Warriors lost 4-1 at Inverness Caley Thistle last midweek and got back to basics with a clean sheet against Charlie Mulgrew’s side to stay third in William Hill League One.

And despite missing out on the chance to climb the table with title rivals Arbroath and Cove Rangers also drawing, Naysmith felt it was a positive weekend.

"I think it was a really important point for us to get,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “We had a heavy defeat at Inverness last midweek and the boys didn’t get back until 3am the next morning.

Kelty’s Callum Flatman fouls Stenhousemuir star Matty Yates during Saturday's 0-0 draw (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Previous to that, we had went down to Annan too which is a lot of travelling in a couple of days. On the Thursday before the Kelty game we couldn’t really do much.”

On the bore draw, he added: "Kelty caused us problems with their overload but Darren (Jamieson) hasn’t had much to do. They were good on the ball but had the better chances.

“If anyone was going to score – it felt like it was going to be us. We’ve played Kelty four games and to be honest I don’t think there has been anything between us. We’ve had a win apiece and two draws.

"I was pleased that we got our clean sheet and that we defended properly again after a bad night previously.”

Stenhousemuir now travel to Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers this Saturday evening, with another late trip on the cards for the Warriors.

That match is being show live on BBC Alba, with a later 5.30pm kick-off.

"It is a big game in terms of the league positions of both clubs but you still can only get three points just like any other game,” Naysmith said.

"The next game after this one will be just be just as big. We aren’t building it up too much. We’ll approach it as we do with any match.

"The pleasing thing for me is everyone in the squad is doing their bit to try and get to into the starting line-up. The competition for places is pleasing.

"Guys like Kyle Banner are pushing. Bobby McLuckie too. Different players are making an impact.

"I have a difficult decision to make in terms of how to line-up this Saturday – and that’s a really good thing.”

