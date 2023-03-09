Stenhousemuir's Leanne Ross is named Glasgow City's new head coach after successful interim spell

Under Ross’ leadership after the departure of Eileen Gleeson, City have opened up a six point advantage at the top of the table over Celtic and have progressed to the Quarter Finals of the Scottish Women’s Cup.

The 41-year-old, who is also part of the Scotland Women’s National Team coaching set-up, won 27 trophies for the club as a player over a 14-year spell.

“It is an honour for me to be offered the head coach position at Glasgow City, particularly at this early stage in my coaching career,” she said. “Having spent 14 happy and successful years here as a player, it is no secret just how much this club means to me.

Leanne Ross is unveiled as Glasgow City's new head coach (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

“Glasgow City has a proud and successful history, of which I played my part, and now as Head Coach, I am excited to see what I can contribute to the next chapter.

“I will continue to drive the high standards and promote the values of the club in order continue the excellent work and progress our ambitions on and off the pitch.

“I am grateful to the players, staff, fans and the board for the support they have shown whilst I held the interim position and I now look forward to repaying their belief in me as I get started in the head coach role.”

Ross also made 133 appearances for his country, scoring nine times for her country in what an illustrious career. She is one of many footballing stars to come from the Falkirk district, including the likes of current national team players Sam Kerr and Nicola Docherty.

Leanne Ross pictured alongside City's chief executive officer Laura Montgomery (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Laura Montgomery, City's chief executive officer, added: “It has been clear to see the extremely positive impact she has had both on and off the pitch since taking interim charge in December.

"Leanne is an intelligent, meticulous, extremely hard working and diligent coach, but most importantly she is a born leader and winner.

"She got the very best out of our team as Captain and she is most definitely showing signs of a very promising young coach who is getting the best out of the team as head coach.”

Ross’ first match as permanent head coach is on Sunday at home to Glasgow Women & Girls, which is the last round of SWPL1 games before the league splits.