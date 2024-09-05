Stenhousemuir's Blair Alston hoping to get one over former club Falkirk in SPFL Trust Trophy clash

Ochilview Park is a stadium of anticipation as local rivals Falkirk come to town for the SPFL Trust Trophy third round this weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The atmosphere in FK5 has been electric following two excellent home victories the previous two matchdays, with Saturday set to be the biggest tie at the Warriors’ ground so far this season.

And Blair Alston, 32, the hat-trick hero last weekend against Annan Athletic, revealed how excited the Stenhousemuir squad is ahead of their clash with Falkirk as they look to make the fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to the challenge of taking on Falkirk at home in front of a great support at Ochilview.” Alston said. “We are coming off the back of two special wins at home and will be looking to continue that momentum against Falkirk.”

Stenhousemuir ace Blair Alston (Photo: Alan Murray)

Alston, who made 239 appearances for the Bairns, is aiming to secure a home win for his new fans against his former side.

“A derby day win is a great feeling, so we are aiming to have that pulsating around the stadium,” he added. “The fans have been a great support to us recently and they will be relishing this match.

"We know they will turn out in full force for Saturday as they always do, it would be amazing to give them a cup run and a strong result against our local rivals.”