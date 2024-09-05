Stenhousemuir's Blair Alston hoping to get one over former club Falkirk in SPFL Trust Trophy clash
The atmosphere in FK5 has been electric following two excellent home victories the previous two matchdays, with Saturday set to be the biggest tie at the Warriors’ ground so far this season.
And Blair Alston, 32, the hat-trick hero last weekend against Annan Athletic, revealed how excited the Stenhousemuir squad is ahead of their clash with Falkirk as they look to make the fourth round.
“We are looking forward to the challenge of taking on Falkirk at home in front of a great support at Ochilview.” Alston said. “We are coming off the back of two special wins at home and will be looking to continue that momentum against Falkirk.”
Alston, who made 239 appearances for the Bairns, is aiming to secure a home win for his new fans against his former side.
“A derby day win is a great feeling, so we are aiming to have that pulsating around the stadium,” he added. “The fans have been a great support to us recently and they will be relishing this match.
"We know they will turn out in full force for Saturday as they always do, it would be amazing to give them a cup run and a strong result against our local rivals.”
