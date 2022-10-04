Stenhousemuir: Yates admits he could have scored a hat-trick

The Stenhousemuir striker helped Stephen Swift’s side to a 4-2 victory over the Midlothian side on Saturday in League Two as they secured third spot in the table, going to just a point behind second-placed Stirling Albion.

“I was buzzing after the match,” he said to Warriors TV. “The boys have been excellent and to go five games with losing in this league is big. We came to a tough place against a team with a decent home record normally and beat them 4-2. It was a brilliant win.”

On his goals, he added: “At the start of the game you could tell the goalkeeper looked a bit dodgy and off it so I wanted to press him and see what he was like with the ball at his feet. Luckily, I pressed at the right time and managed to grab a goal from it.

Matty Yates scored twice on Saturday (Photo: Scott Louden)

“For the second one Michael Anderson played a great ball into me and I just had to finish it with my left foot into the bottom corner. It was gutting to not the hat-trick as the goalie made a great save right at the death and I had gone across him but it just wasn’t too be as he got a decent touch on it.”

Stenhousemuir now face Annan Athletic at home on Saturday and Yates wants to keep on winning, with more goals just a bonus for the former Stranraer attacker.