The opticians, located in Falkirk and Grangemouth, provided help towards the Warriors’ new bespoke uhlsport kit as part of its sponsorship, which has allowed the club to provide a full range of teamwear to each first team player.

And to mark the partnership, duo Kara Reid and Rachel Vickerman recently visited the Falkirk High Street store. Stenny currently sit second in the SWF League One table having enjoyed an excellent campaign so far under boss Jack Cameron.

Specsavers’ store director Zander McNaughton said: “Supporting our community is an important part of our store ethos, so we are delighted we’ve been able to extend our support to the Stenhousemuir women's team.

Stenhousemuir duo Kara Reid and Rachel Vickerman visited the Falkirk store (Photo: Aaron Marshall)

‘Women’s football has grown significantly in the past few years, so it’s an exciting time to be involved with the club, and of course, the new kits look great.”

The firm already sponsors the sleeves of the men’s first team kit, and David Alexander, chief executive officer at Stenhousemuir FC, added: “We are incredibly grateful for Specsavers Falkirk and Grangemouth’s continued support of the club.

“The recent sponsorship of our women's team is a significant boost for us, especially from a sore that shares our values of sport inclusivity and the local community.”

Stenhousemuir return to action this Sunday in the league against Giffnock.

Stenhousemuir Women FC shirts are now available to purchase online at https://www.stenhousemuirfc.com/.