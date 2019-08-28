Stenhousemuir were a disgrace, blasts McMenamin

Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin blasted his side’s “disgraceful” performance in their 3-1 defeat to Edinburgh City.

Blair Henderson cancelled out Mark McGuigan’s opener before City turned the game on its head through strikes from Marc Laird and Scott Shepherd.

The Warriors had hopes of promotion at the start of the season but have taken four points from four games and sit in eighth in League Two.

Speaking to Warriors TV, McMenamin said: “It was worse than a poor performance I thought we were disgraceful. We were not at it all. It was completely different from the week before and that is something we need to look at.

“It’s not good enough to lose games like that in this manner. Even at 1-0 we weren’t good enough.

“We changed it and there was no reaction. I’m disappointed with the goals we conceded, and really disappointed with the attitude and enthusiasm we showed to the game.

“We’ve got to do better than that, a few boys let themselves down out there.”

Stenny opened the scoring through striker McGuigan when he tucked home a cross from Alan Cook on seven minutes.

Kieran Anderson almost doubled the Warriors lead when he rattled a shot off the underside of the bar and bounced clear to safety.

The Citizens pressure paid off on 56 minutes as they did restore parity when Henderson knocked home from close range after being set up by Harris.

They fell behind when Laird capitalised on a mistake in the box by substitute Chris O’Neil and the City midfielder curled the ball round the helpless Smith.

The visitors extended their lead on the counter when Harris slipped in Shepherd and the former Falkirk attacker lifted the ball over Smith to clinch victory.

McMenmamin, whose side face Annan Athletic on Saturday, said: “The players need to realise very quickly, if we want to be challenging for promotion, then we need to be better than that. Our two home performances have not been good enough.”