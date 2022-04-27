Stenhousemuir: Wedderburn named as supporters' player of the year

That loss saw the Warriors miss out on a promotion play-off spot with just one match to go.

“It’s disappointing to be here after the match knowing that the season won’t be going any further,” he said.

“We’ve been punished for a poor start to the season, and even from then on in, we’ve been too inconsistent to make the play-off goal we set ourselves.

Nat Wedderburn in action (Picture: Scott Louden)

“It wasn’t good enough today and we didn’t show up.”

Asked about his supporters’ player of the year award, the ex-Dunfermline and Airdrie man said: “They would have probably wanted to change their minds after watching my performance today.

“A few lads could have won it for sure, and it is just so sad we don’t have anything to show for all the good things we have done over the year.

“Promotion was what we wanted in the dressing room and we felt it was within our reach.”

Nat Wedderburn in action for Stenhousemuir during their League 2 match against Kelty Hearts at New Central Park on March 26, 2022 (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

Having not scored since joining the club, their dead rubber on Saturday against Forfar Athletic to wrap up this season could offer a chance for Wedderburn, 30, to get a goal but he says he’ll leave that to their forwards.

He joked: “I’ll leave it to the boys up top, I think. That’s not my role in the side.

“After today, we owe the supporters a reaction and a performance to finish the season on a high.