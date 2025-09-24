Stenhousemuir unbeaten in ten as manager hails strong run in league and cup

Ever-present Michael Anderson is struggling to win a spot in Stenhousemuir’s starting XI – and that tells you just how well the Warriors are playing at the minute.

The Ochilview side defeated Peterhead 4-1 last Saturday at home to stay top of Scottish League One, and they followed that win up on Tuesday with another three points, this time in the KDM Evolution Trophy league-phase as they beat visiting East Kilbride 3-0 to stay on maximum points after four outings.

And that sees Stenny move to ten games without defeat, much to the delight of boss Gary Naysmith, who is having to juggle the playing time of his squad with “first-team starters” being forced to make do with a place on the substitutes bench.

"The difficult job for me is keeping everyone happy in terms of minutes on the pitch but the guys are great in terms of understanding that they’ll get there chance,” Naysmith said.

Euan O’Reilly wheels away after scoring for the Warriors against Peterhead (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We have competition all over the park. A good example is Finlay Gray coming back after injury. It will take him weeks to build up his match fitness. When he gets to that point – he has a real challenge to get back in the starting team with how well the midfield have been playing.

"We have five first-team starters for midfielders and I can only play three, sometimes even two of them.

"Michael (Anderson) has basically played every match for me previously but he picked up a little knock and now can’t get into the team because the three in front of him are doing so well.

"The likes of Michael are going about things in the right way – they are making an impact as subs and showing their disappointment in the right manner.”

Reviewing Saturday’s win over the Blue Toon, Naysmith hailed his players’ reaction to a poor first half which was shaded by the visitors – who went in level after Andrew McCarthy’s goal just before half time cancelled out Dale Carrick’s opener.

The second half was dominant from Stenny, with a three-minute brace from in-form winger Euan O’Reilly early on putting the game to bed.

On the match, former Scotland full-back Naysmith said: “We were off it a little bit in the first half but we more than made up for that with our second half.

"Dale (Carrick) got us a goal out of nothing before half time but Peterhead were the better team. Dale has hit the ground running since joining. He’s played well in every game, and when he hasn’t started, Matty (Aitken) has played and scored.

"I asked the players if they could raise their game and they did that. We started the second half really well and Ross Taylor does well to win us the penalty for Euan (O’Reilly) to score.

"Once again both wide players chipped in for us and are playing on the top of their game. I felt we were really comfortable throughout the second half. Individuals are playing well for us across the pitch – there is a real confidence about us.”

The Warriors now travel to full-time Hamilton Accies this Saturday in League One.

"There’s lots going on for John Rankin to deal with there,” Naysmith said looking ahead of the match. “But they have a group of players who, I’d imagine, would expect to be top of this league with the quality and higher-division experience that they have.”