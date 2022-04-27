Stenhousemuir: Two key stars sign up for next season

Corbett, 24, has impressed at full-back and has managed to notch up five goals and three assists since joining from Edinburgh’s Spartans in February 2021.

Midfielder Anderson, 22, joined last summer from Glasgow’s Broomhill.

Both committed to the Ochilview side on Monday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Anderson in action (Picture: Scott Louden)

They join Sean Crighton, Nicky Jamieson, Nat Wedderburn, Ross Forbes, Euan O'Reilly and Adam Brown as players already signed up for next season.

Swift said: “We are in a very good place at the moment in terms of the way the squad is shaping up and I think we only need three or four to really have a go at it next season.