Stenhousemuir to host rivals Falkirk in SWF Championship opener as fixtures revealed

Stenhousemuir's Eva Ralston wheels away to celebrate during a SWF League One victory over Falkirk last season (Photo: Michael Gillen)

SWF League One champions Stenhousemuir will host Falkirk on the opening day of the SWF Championship season.

Both newly-promoted into Scotland’s third tier – which sits just under the SWPL2 – the district rivals will meet at Ochilview Park on Sunday, August 11, with kick-off currently set for noon.

Jack Cameron’s Warriors enjoyed great success on home turf against the Bairns last term, chalking up 5-0 and 6-0 wins over Craig Tully’s team as they sealed the title while Falkirk eventually were forced to settle for third in the table.

The new-look Championship grows to 12 teams this season, welcoming Stenny, Falkirk and Forfar Farmington from League One and relegated Stirling University and Glasgow Women from the SWPL2.

League One is bolstered by Dunipace, Armadale Thistle, Inverurie Locos and Kilwinning - who were promoted from the regional leagues, with SWFL West champions Dunipace welcoming SWFL North winners Inverurie Locos to Denny on the opening day.

The inaugural 2022/23 season saw Livingston promoted to SWPL2 as winners of the Championship, while last season both double winners Rossvale and runners-up Ayr United won promotion to SWPL2.

Stenhousemuir lifted the 2023/24 League One trophy at Meadowbank, after a nail-biting three-way title contest that went down to the final day.