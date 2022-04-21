Stenhousemuir: Thomson praises fast start

Warriors hitman Robert Thomson

The Warriors opened the scoring through Adam Corbett just one minute into the match and were four up by the half-hour mark.

The 28-year-old said: “We had spoken before the game about how they hadn’t had the best result last weekend and that it was a real chance for us to capitalise on that.

“The idea was to start fast, and we scored with our first chance of the match, basically straight from kick-off.

“That helped settle any nerves that were there in the background.

“It didn’t feel like there were any in the dressing room before the match, but you never know until you walk out on the pitch.

“We grew from that point and kicked on.”

The hitman scored his fourth goal of the league season, slotting past Cammy Binnie to make it 3-0.

“It’s great to have got back on the scoresheet again, but I probably should have scored a couple more,” he said.

“The last few months have been tough for me coming back from injury.

“It’s been a horrible time to be injured, mid-season, but I’m feeling better now.”

Fifth-placed Stenhousemuir now face Stranraer on Saturday with two league games left to try to overtake Edinburgh City, currently one point and one league place above them.

Thomson added: “The attitude from the lads has been the same throughout the run-in so far.