Stenhousemuir: Swift's side set to train on new Ochilview surface tonight

The 19-strong squad will train on the recently-laid pitch tonight at training, and they are now set to host boss James McPake’s Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

“We’ve been able to get on it before the Dunfermline match,” Swift said.

“I am so pleased that we have the new pitch. It will really benefit us and it will allow us to play a certain style of football that we couldn’t really before.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warriors boss Stephen Swift (Photo: Scott Louden)

“We want to do it justice this season. It is not a cheap thing to do, so we need to make sure we use it to our advantage.

“It will be a test for us against James’s side. They have really started on fire and beat Forfar Athletic 6-0 the other night. They will be looking to go straight back up to the championship.

“Off the ball will see us challenged because it is a big new pitch and they have some talented players.

“That can only be good for us and we want to rectify our home form and even a friendly result helps build confidence.”

On Tuesday, Swift’s side lost 1-0 to Greenock Morton in a friendly staged behind closed doors.

A trialist scored the winner for Dougie Imrie’s side in a tight affair, but Swift isn’t too worried about the result.