Stenhousemuir: Swift sees positives despite defeat

Former Stranraer forward Matty Yeats grabbed a debut goal in the second half at Ochilview to level the tie after Kyle Turner opened the scoring for Ian McCall’s side.

However, with 15 minutes left, veteran striker Brian Graham headed home a winner for the visitors.

“We were disappointed to not have taken something from the game but we were always up against it,” admitted Swift looking back on the display.

(Photos: Scott Louden)

"They are a decent side but we can take positives out of the performance.

"We caused them problems at times and scored a good goal. Our organisation was really impressive too for our first competitive match.

"Having said that they had a good few chances and I think the result was a fair one.”

Goalkeeper Connor Brennan and Craig Bryson also made their first starts for the Warriors, while Niyah Joseph, Scott Walker and Jay Cantley also made their debuts off the bench.

Tam Orr holds off Thistle's Stuart Bannigan in midfield

Swift believes that the cup matches give him an opportunity to give each player in his squad a chance to prove their worth.

He added: "With the new guys coming into the team, it is all about finding the right blend that works with the people who are already here.

"They’ll know in the next couple of weeks going into that Albion Rovers league opener who is going to start.

"We have work to do for sure. The guys have to nail down a spot in the team and they will get that chance in the next three games.

Adam Brown looks to dispossess Thistle's Kyle Turner

"I will be giving everyone a start at one point.”

The Ochilview boss is also hoping to have summer signings Daniel Higgins and Will Sewell back for Saturday’s match against Highland League champions Fraserburgh.

Swift said: "I’m hoping everything clicks with the new signings and the positives were there to see so far albeit one match in.

"A couple of them have been injured which is frustrating but I am hoping to get them back this week.