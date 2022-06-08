Stenhousemuir: Swift says firepower is needed for League 2 title tilt

The Warriors have added two new strikers to their squad ahead of pre-season, with former Stranraer man Matty Yeats and 41-goal Largs Thistle hitman Will Sewell joining last week.

“They both will really add something to our attacking threat,” Swift said of the signings. “Matty was honestly the best forward player we had come up against last season.

"He tormented our defence for them and we know what we will get from him. He was my number one target and it took a bit of time to sort out things like development fees.

Stenhousemuir manager Stephen Swift (Picture: Scott Louden)

"We managed to get our man and I am just delighted. He is someone I am really excited about."Will is one that is a bit of gamble probably in terms of him jumping up from the West of Scotland leagues to the SPFL.

"Time will tell but, when you look at 41 goals, you have to be impressed. To do that at any level is impressive and he has a real eye and hunger to score goals. He is the type of character who can make the jump.

"I don’t see why he can’t do the same with us.”

Swift also says he is hoping to bring in a few more bodies across the pitch, as his side prepares for a tough opening to the campaign in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Warriors are in Group D with Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle, Montrose and Fraserburgh.

"It is a really hard start for us,” he said. “These group stages always are tough and we need to be in a decent place when it all kicks off against Partick Thistle.

"We’ll use the games as a chance to rotate the team and give players a chance to show what they can do.

"Compared to last summer, we are miles ahead in terms of preparation and we lost out on a shot at promotion last year because of that.

"This time around, we have a core group of 14 that have stayed on and know what the score is. We will be looking to cause an upset or two for sure.”

After having one the biggest squads in the fourth tier last season, he added they are going with a more streamlined approach this time around.

"Once we get to 19 players, we are going to run with it,” Swift explained. “We want a tight-knit group and that is the number we have settled on.

"I think, looking back now, it would be a fair comment that our group at some points was a little too big and you want to really not have too many people not playing, as it can disrupt the group.

"We also want to have a squad of quality players and I don’t want to be bringing in people for the sake of it or to fill gaps.

"Our youth set-up will help out throughout the course of the season too.”

Stenhousemuir open their competitive campaign with a home tie against Championship side Partick Thistle in Group D of the Premier Sports Cup.