Stenhousemuir: Swift proud of players despite defeat

Warriors boss Stephen Swift

His side certainly merited something from the game, and he agreed saying: “I’m so gutted for them. You don’t realise on a big pitch like that, in those conditions, the effort that goes into playing against a side like that.

“We didn’t just set up to frustrate them either, at times we had chances and spells going forward.

“The players gave everything and I am so proud of them, but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves at this time because we are in too good a place at the moment.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The togetherness of this group is so apparent and I think the fans can really vibe with that.”He added: “ On nights like this you need to defend for your lives and your goalie needs to make saves, and they did that.

“Callum Yeats was sensational honestly, he put in a faultless display but its hard to pick one player.

“We were resolute and a draw was the fair outcome from that match, 100%.

“Michael Tidser has quality, and we gave him a wee bit of space just once, but it was costly.

“Bittersweet is the term to use, I can’t believe we didn’t take anything from the game.

“The reality is we lost to a very, very good team – one filled with players who could be play levels above League 2.”

Looking ahead to Edinburgh City this weekend, he said: We need to use that on Saturday, because it is a massive game.