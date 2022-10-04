Stenhousemuir: Swift praises 'spot on' recruitment after Bonnyrigg victory

A double from Matty Yates with additional strikes from Tam Orr and Euan O’Reilly sent the Warriors four points clear in third spot, just a point behind second-placed Stirling Albion.

You always worry about that wee break to be honest and whether it would eat into your momentum or not,” Swift admitted speaking to the Falkirk Herald. “We drove the message home to the boys during the break that we had to on top of our game going into the Bonnyrigg match because it would be a really tough game.

"They pose a very different threat compared to other sides and they ask questions that other teams don’t.

Stenhousemuir v Elgin City; 17/09/2022; Stenhousemuir; Ochilview Park, Gladstone Road, FK5 4QL; Falkirk District; Scotland; SPFL League Two 2nd half Stephen Swift

"It is a really tight pitch and they have big physical strikers and midfield runners who cause problems for you. For the most part we dealt with that and at the top end of the pitch we are playing so well at the moment with so much confidence.”

One forward-thinking player who has really impressed in recent weeks in former Airdrie wide-man Euan O’Reilly. He grabbed a goal on Saturday and a double in the previous victory at East Fife.

Swift spoke of how well O’Reilly has adapted to a new role within the team.

"We want Euan to be more penetrative in terms of his goals to game ratio,” he explained. “He has really bought into that and he has changed some parts of his game and really found a way to get into that six-yard box more often. His finishing is strong and he no longer wants to just hug the touchline and beat a man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two new signings also made their debuts against Bonnyrigg, with loanee duo Ross Philp and Liam Brown joining on loan just just before the lower-league loan window shut last week.

The boss praised the recruitment process at the club and just how strong the squad now looks going into the second quarter of the campaign.