Stenhousemuir: Swift praises side's work-ethic after first league victory in five

The Warriors jumped up to sixth place in the table after beating Forfar Athletic 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, with Nicky Jamieson and Will Sewell grabbing the goals.

“There was a bit of relief involved after the match,” he admitted. “But for me the main emotion was still frustration because the performance was the type that I know the guys can produce every single match.

"I was pleased because the narrative was only going one way and I had questioned the players, rightfully, but they did everything right.

“The players delivered for me and it is a tough place to go and win. The boys defended well and they put their bodies on the line for the cause.

"After going two goals ahead we knew they would throw everything at us. The last match at Station Park we went 4-1 up and they brought it back to 4-3 and I didn’t want that to happen again.

“The goal we conceded was a late free-kick.”

Summer signing Sewell, who was signed for an undisclosed fee from Largs Thistle, scored his first league goal to double his side’s lead.

His effort into the top corner pleased the Ochilview boss because it was part of his instructions pre-match.

"It was a cracking goal,” he said. “The play on the counter was what we want to do.

"Ross Forbes got the ball into Matty Yates feet quickly and he turned his man and sent Will through one-on-one.

"We told him before the match to go down the sides of Andy Munro and stand him up and he did just that. It was a great finish too.”

“The first goal was decent too. Ross played in a brilliant ball and Nicky Jamieson reacted well to score from it. He was immense on Saturday.”

Next up for Stenhousemuir is a home match against Stranraer on Saturday.

Jamie Hamill’s side have struggled so far this campaign but they have an excellent record against the Warriors – which boss Swift knows all too well.

“It doesn’t come harder than Stranraer,” he said. “We’ve struggled against them in recent times and even when we have been on top form, they are team that have broken us down.”

"We will need to be at out best again and we will need to top what we did against Forfar to win the match.

"The table is really tight and if you can get a few wins together on the bounce you can find yourself back up in the play-off.”